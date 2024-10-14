Left Menu

Ranbir Kapoor Dazzles as Showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week

Ranbir Kapoor starred as the showstopper for designer Tarun Tahiliani at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024. Showcasing the 'Baaraat by Tasva' collection, Kapoor arrived in a vintage car and dazzled in a silk ivory sherwani. He concluded the show with a dance alongside the designer.

Bollywood sensation Ranbir Kapoor took center stage as the showstopper for designer Tarun Tahiliani during the finale of the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024.

Showcasing Tahiliani's 'Baaraat by Tasva' collection, Kapoor made a grand entrance in a vintage white car, dressed in a stunning silk ivory sherwani complemented by a silk ivory turban. His ensemble, styled with a pink shawl and mojaris, set the festive tone.

The actor delighted the audience with his enthusiastic wave, folded hands in a traditional namaste, and playful kisses, ultimately wrapping up the event by dancing with Tahiliani and fellow models. Comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi joined Kapoor on the ramp, donning an all-black outfit.

