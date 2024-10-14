Ranbir Kapoor Dazzles as Showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week

Bollywood sensation Ranbir Kapoor took center stage as the showstopper for designer Tarun Tahiliani during the finale of the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024.

Showcasing Tahiliani's 'Baaraat by Tasva' collection, Kapoor made a grand entrance in a vintage white car, dressed in a stunning silk ivory sherwani complemented by a silk ivory turban. His ensemble, styled with a pink shawl and mojaris, set the festive tone.

The actor delighted the audience with his enthusiastic wave, folded hands in a traditional namaste, and playful kisses, ultimately wrapping up the event by dancing with Tahiliani and fellow models. Comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi joined Kapoor on the ramp, donning an all-black outfit.

(With inputs from agencies.)