Kajol Claims the Title of 'Real Singham' in Upcoming Film 'Do Patti'

Bollywood actress Kajol humorously calls herself the 'real Singham' as she gears up to play a police officer in 'Do Patti', releasing on Netflix October 25. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and explores themes of mystery and betrayal. Kajol shares insights about her role and collaboration with Sanon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-10-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 18:20 IST
Bollywood diva Kajol, known for her engaging performances, has declared herself the 'real Singham' as she prepares to play a cop in the anticipated film 'Do Patti'. The movie is set to stream on Netflix from October 25. Responding humorously in an interview, she claimed this title when asked about her role as the boss at home, a playful nod to her husband, Ajay Devgn, who famously portrays the tough cop Singham.

Co-starring Kriti Sanon, 'Do Patti' presents a gripping narrative about twin sisters with enigmatic pasts and a determined inspector seeking truths in a mysterious attempted murder plot. The film, directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and penned by Kanika Dhillon, explores the depths of betrayal—a theme Kajol admits has touched her life without delving into specifics.

Kajol, thrilled to share more screen time with Sanon than in their previous collaboration for 'Dilwale', praises Sanon's development as an actress. Sanon, equally enthusiastic, expressed her excitement working alongside Kajol whom she regards as an esteemed performer. This movie also marks Sanon's debut as a producer, an experience she describes as challenging yet rewarding, especially with the supportive team involved in bringing 'Do Patti' to life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

