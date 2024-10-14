Hemant Soren Advocates for ST Status for Assam's Tea Tribes

The government of Jharkhand, headed by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, took a decisive step on Monday by approving the formation of a committee to investigate the challenges faced by tea tribes in Assam.

This decision comes after Soren wrote to Assam's Chief Minister, expressing concerns over the marginalization of these tribes. The committee will examine the issues hampering their rights and opportunities in housing and employment.

Soren's appeal seeks Scheduled Tribe status for the tea tribes, currently classified as Other Backward Class in Assam, to ensure they receive the welfare benefits they are entitled to, similar to their counterparts in other states.

