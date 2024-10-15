Exploring Heritage: Kameng Museum Connects Cultures

The Indian Army has inaugurated the Kameng Culture and Heritage Museum in West Kameng district, Arunachal Pradesh, branding it as a symbol of peace and national unity. The museum falls under the Vibrant Village Programme and aims to integrate communities through cultural showcases.

Arunachal Pradesh, with its historical references in texts like Kalika Purana and Mahabharat, offers a canvas rich with cultural narratives and archaeological treasures. The Kameng Museum captures these narratives, highlighting the area's monumental heritage and natural beauty.

In a collaborative effort with the local community, the museum features artifacts of cultural and religious significance, supported by a state-of-the-art movie hall, cafeteria, and a children's park. The inauguration is scheduled for October 23, attended by notable leaders such as Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

