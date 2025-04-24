Bribery Charges Filed Against Former South Korean President Moon Jae-in

South Korean authorities have indicted former President Moon Jae-in on bribery charges, the prosecution office announced on Thursday. The case centers around the appointment of Moon's former son-in-law to a position at a Thai airline.

Alongside Moon, former lawmaker Lee Sang-jik is also facing charges of bribery and breach of trust, according to a statement from the Jeonju District Prosecutors' Office. The investigation is probing whether Lee's appointment as head of the SMEs and Startups Agency was a quid pro quo for Moon's son-in-law's lucrative position at the corporation Lee controlled.

The allegations indicate that the son-in-law's earnings as executive director, amounting to 5.95 million baht, were irregular payments meant as a favor to Moon. Efforts to reach Moon, Lee, and their legal representatives for comments were unsuccessful. Moon, a liberal and former civil rights activist, served as president from 2017 to 2022, succeeded by now-impeached conservative Yoon Suk Yeol.

