High-Stakes Tariff Talks: Japan's Last Stand Against U.S. Tariff Policies

Japan's chief tariff negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, is preparing for pivotal talks in the United States as part of ongoing negotiations on trade tariffs.

Sources indicate that arrangements for the discussions, scheduled for April 30, are nearly finalized, with the intention of continuing talks that focus heavily on tariffs affecting automobiles and steel. Despite Japan's strenuous efforts, the U.S. previously refused to grant any preferential treatment to Tokyo in their tariff policies.

Undeterred, Akazawa plans to press for a reconsideration during the upcoming negotiations, aiming to keep these issues at the forefront of the bilateral trade agenda.

