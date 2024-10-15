Mumbai Crime Branch Unravels Plot Behind NCP Leader Baba Siddique's Murder
The Mumbai police have arrested a fourth suspect in connection with the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. Harishkumar Balakram, 23, was detained for assisting in the logistics of the crime. Authorities are investigating motives such as contract killing or political rivalry behind the murder.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, the Mumbai police have apprehended another suspect linked to the assassination of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique. The accused, Harishkumar Balakram, aged 23, was allegedly instrumental in providing financial and logistical support to the gunmen involved, according to police officials.
Balakram, a scrap dealer from Pune, was arrested in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, before being transported to Mumbai. His arrest marks the fourth in this high-profile case. Previously, Haryana native Gurmail Baljit Singh, Uttar Pradesh's Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap, and Pravin Lonkar from Pune had been apprehended for their roles in the conspiracy and execution of Siddique's murder.
The police are pursuing several leads, including contract killing, political revenge, and business disputes related to a slum rehabilitation project as potential motives. With the alleged involvement of organized criminal elements, authorities are coordinating with social media platforms to investigate claims made by a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who confessed to the crime online.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- Cime
- Baba Siddique
- murder
- arrest
- police
- investigation
- NCP
- Harishkumar Balakram
- conspiracy
ALSO READ
Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 17 Indian Fishermen Amid Rising Tensions
Delhi Police Nab Two Sharpshooters in Extortion Case at Nangloi Sweets Shop
20-Year-Old Man Arrested for Sexual Assault; House Set Ablaze by Villagers in Telangana
Vijayawada Tightens Security for Navratri Celebrations with 4500 Police Personnel and Drone Surveillance
Mumbai Police Summons BookMyShow CEO Over Coldplay Tickets Black Market Probe