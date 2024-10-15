Left Menu

Mumbai Crime Branch Unravels Plot Behind NCP Leader Baba Siddique's Murder

The Mumbai police have arrested a fourth suspect in connection with the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. Harishkumar Balakram, 23, was detained for assisting in the logistics of the crime. Authorities are investigating motives such as contract killing or political rivalry behind the murder.

In a significant development, the Mumbai police have apprehended another suspect linked to the assassination of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique. The accused, Harishkumar Balakram, aged 23, was allegedly instrumental in providing financial and logistical support to the gunmen involved, according to police officials.

Balakram, a scrap dealer from Pune, was arrested in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, before being transported to Mumbai. His arrest marks the fourth in this high-profile case. Previously, Haryana native Gurmail Baljit Singh, Uttar Pradesh's Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap, and Pravin Lonkar from Pune had been apprehended for their roles in the conspiracy and execution of Siddique's murder.

The police are pursuing several leads, including contract killing, political revenge, and business disputes related to a slum rehabilitation project as potential motives. With the alleged involvement of organized criminal elements, authorities are coordinating with social media platforms to investigate claims made by a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who confessed to the crime online.

