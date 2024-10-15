Shakti Kapoor Applauds Jammu and Kashmir's Youth Talent

Veteran Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor recently visited Jammu and Kashmir, expressing admiration for the region's young talent. Kapoor lauded the fitness and skills of the local youth, expressing hope for more representation from this region in the film industry.

Kapoor, whose cinematic journey began in 1977 with 'Khel Khilari Ka,' rose to fame through significant roles in films like 'Qurbani' and 'Rocky.' His career is marked by a blend of villainous and comedic performances that have endeared him to audiences.

Memorably, his role as Crime Master Gogo in 'Andaz Apna Apna' and his comedic portrayal of Nandu in 'Raja Babu' have been especially celebrated. His work in 'Coolie No. 1' further exemplified his comedic talent. Fans are now eagerly anticipating his collaboration with his daughter, actress Shraddha Kapoor, on the silver screen.

(With inputs from agencies.)