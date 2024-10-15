Left Menu

Shakti Kapoor Applauds Jammu and Kashmir's Youth Talent

Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor praises Jammu and Kashmir's youth for their talent and fitness, hoping to see more of them in Bollywood. With a career beginning in 1977, Kapoor is celebrated for his roles in films like 'Qurbani,' 'Andaz Apna Apna,' and 'Raja Babu.' Fans await his potential projects with daughter Shraddha Kapoor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 21:44 IST
Shakti Kapoor Applauds Jammu and Kashmir's Youth Talent
Actor Shakti Kapoor (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor recently visited Jammu and Kashmir, expressing admiration for the region's young talent. Kapoor lauded the fitness and skills of the local youth, expressing hope for more representation from this region in the film industry.

Kapoor, whose cinematic journey began in 1977 with 'Khel Khilari Ka,' rose to fame through significant roles in films like 'Qurbani' and 'Rocky.' His career is marked by a blend of villainous and comedic performances that have endeared him to audiences.

Memorably, his role as Crime Master Gogo in 'Andaz Apna Apna' and his comedic portrayal of Nandu in 'Raja Babu' have been especially celebrated. His work in 'Coolie No. 1' further exemplified his comedic talent. Fans are now eagerly anticipating his collaboration with his daughter, actress Shraddha Kapoor, on the silver screen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024