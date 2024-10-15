Left Menu

Echoes of Valor: Honoring the Heroes of the Battle of Walong

A month-long commemoration starting October 17 marks the 62nd anniversary of the Battle of Walong, recognizing the bravery of the Indian Army during the 1962 Sino-Indian War. Events include rallies and treks, culminating in the inauguration of the newly renovated Walong War Memorial on November 14.

A month-long series of commemorative events is set to commence on October 17, celebrating the 62nd anniversary of the Battle of Walong, a significant episode of heroism during the 1962 Sino-Indian War. The Indian Army will host multiple initiatives to honor the soldiers who defended the eastern front.

The events will feature the inauguration of a Shaurya Sthal at Lama Spur and significant infrastructure projects aimed at fortifying border connectivity and security. Activities such as white water rafting, motorcycle and bicycle rallies, battlefield and adventure treks, and a half-marathon will highlight the indomitable spirit of the Indian Army.

These activities will culminate on Walong Day, November 14, with the unveiling of the renovated Walong War Memorial, a symbol of respect for the brave soldiers. The day will include a touching wreath-laying ceremony, storytelling, and cultural performances by traditional Mishmi and Meyor dancers, celebrating the region's cultural heritage.

