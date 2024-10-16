Unveiling Entertainment: From Biographical Films to K-pop Pleas

In a wave of entertainment updates, the biographical drama 'Joy' premiered at the London Film Festival, capturing the untold story behind the world's first test tube baby with performances by Thomasin McKenzie, James Norton, and Bill Nighy.

Meanwhile, Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces six new lawsuits accusing him of sexual abuse, following earlier criminal charges of sex trafficking. Additionally, prized music items from legends like Michael Jackson and Noel Gallagher are set for auction, promising to fetch millions.

Moreover, Warner Bros Discovery announced Max's streaming expansion into seven Asian markets this November, while K-pop star Hanni passionately advocated for improved artist treatment amid bullying complaints during a parliamentary hearing.

