From Tragedy to Triumph: Hayley Erbert's Emotional Dance Comeback with Derek Hough

American dancer and choreographer Derek Hough has lavished praise on his wife, Hayley Erbert, for making a remarkable return to 'Dancing with the Stars' following a craniectomy in December 2023, as initially reported by People.

Joined by her husband, who is also a judge on the show, Erbert took to the ballroom floor for the first time since her surgery. They performed to Benson Boone's 'Beautiful Things' on the show's 'Dedication' night.

Recalling a harrowing experience during the final leg of their Symphony of Dance tour after season 32 of DWTS, Hough described his fear as he was informed Erbert wouldn't be joining him on stage due to seizures, leading to an emergency brain surgery. Despite the dire situation, Erbert's recovery allowed her to dance once again, defying medical expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)