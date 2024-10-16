Superboys of Malegaon: From Small Town Dreams to the Big Screen

Reema Kagti introduces audiences to her new film, "Superboys of Malegaon," an uplifting narrative inspired by the ambitions of an Indian amateur filmmaker. The film aims to inspire viewers to pursue their dreams, following the real-life journey of wedding videographer Nasir Shaikh from the modest town of Malegaon.

In an interview at the London Film Festival, Kagti highlighted the story's portrayal of an underdog's determination and community spirit as Nasir, with his friends' support, attempts to make a film. Kagti hopes the biopic, which she co-wrote, resonates with audiences worldwide.

The project is a collaboration between Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, who together founded Tiger Baby Films. They chose to dramatize Shaikh's story due to its rich narrative potential. The film, set for release in January 2025, underscores the risks and sacrifices Shaikh endured to pursue his cinematic dreams.

