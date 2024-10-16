Csaba Gyorik: The Coach Behind India's Shooting Triumphs

Csaba Gyorik, the celebrated Hungarian coach, returned to familiar grounds recently, recalling his transformative years coaching India's pistol team from 2004 to 2008.

During his tenure, Gyorik nurtured talents such as Vijay Kumar and Samresh Jung, etching a significant mark on their illustrious careers.

Now guiding Hungary's Veronika Major, Gyorik notes a vibrant enthusiasm among Indian shooters, emphasizing their determined spirit and progress. He highlights Samaresh Jung's ascent to India's national pistol coach, expressing pride in his former trainee's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)