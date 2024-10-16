Left Menu

Csaba Gyorik: The Coach Behind India's Shooting Triumphs

Csaba Gyorik, a notable Hungarian coach, reminisces about his impactful coaching stint with the Indian pistol team, where he mentored athletes like Vijay Kumar and Samaresh Jung to prominent victories. Currently working with Hungary's Veronika Major, Gyorik observes a heightened enthusiasm among Indian shooters since his past tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 20:13 IST
Csaba Gyorik, the celebrated Hungarian coach, returned to familiar grounds recently, recalling his transformative years coaching India's pistol team from 2004 to 2008.

During his tenure, Gyorik nurtured talents such as Vijay Kumar and Samresh Jung, etching a significant mark on their illustrious careers.

Now guiding Hungary's Veronika Major, Gyorik notes a vibrant enthusiasm among Indian shooters, emphasizing their determined spirit and progress. He highlights Samaresh Jung's ascent to India's national pistol coach, expressing pride in his former trainee's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

