K-pop Sensation J-Hope Completes Military Service

J-Hope, the celebrated K-pop star from the boy band BTS, has been officially discharged after serving 18 months in South Korea's military. He is the second BTS member, following Jin, to complete this mandatory duty.

Donning a uniform and a black beret, the 30-year-old J-Hope was greeted by Jin, over 100 enthusiastic fans, and numerous reporters at a military base in Wonju, Gangwon province. He expressed gratitude to his supporters, noting their role in helping him complete his service safely and healthily.

J-Hope also acknowledged the dedication of all soldiers working to protect the nation, encouraging public interest and appreciation for those in service. Promptly after his discharge, shares in HYBE, BTS's label, surged by 4.7% in early trading, despite a stable broader market.

