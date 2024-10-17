Radhika Apte Stuns with Baby Bump at London Film Festival

Actor Radhika Apte has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband, British violinist and composer Benedict Taylor. The actor glowed with pride, revealing her baby bump at the BFI London Film Festival on Wednesday.

Apte attended the screening of her latest movie, 'Sister Midnight,' where she donned a black off-shoulder midi dress. Though Apte has not made an official pregnancy announcement, she shared several images via social media from the red carpet event, captioning them with acknowledgments to her film colleagues and festival hashtags.

'Sister Midnight,' described as a 'dark physical comedy,' follows the character Uma as she navigates her disillusioning married life. Directed by Karan Kandhari, the film also stars Ashok Pathak and Chhaya Kadam. Apte has been celebrated for her roles in films such as 'Badlapur,' 'Lust Stories,' and 'Andhadhun.'

(With inputs from agencies.)