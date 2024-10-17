Left Menu

URBAN THINKING: URBAN REVIVO and VOGUE Singapore's Fashion Extravaganza

URBAN REVIVO launched its 2024 Fall/Winter collection, URBAN THINKING, in collaboration with VOGUE Singapore at Raffles City Shopping Centre. The event showcased versatile fashion pieces aimed at modern consumers' lifestyles. With widespread attention on social media, URBAN REVIVO continues to make its mark in the global fashion industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 17-10-2024 16:33 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 16:33 IST
URBAN THINKING: URBAN REVIVO and VOGUE Singapore's Fashion Extravaganza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

URBAN REVIVO, the widely-recognized fashion brand, launched its highly-anticipated 2024 Fall/Winter collection, URBAN THINKING, partnering with VOGUE Singapore for an extravagant in-store event at Raffles City Shopping Centre.

Richard Tang, CEO of URBAN REVIVO's International Business, highlighted the partnership with VOGUE as a testament to the brand's expanding international influence. URBAN THINKING offers versatile fashion pieces catering to diverse and fast-paced lifestyles, balancing style with practicality.

The collection features elegant suits, sleek PU leather designs, and distinctive textures. The event's success extended online, solidifying URBAN REVIVO's reputation as a fashion-forward brand while reinforcing its commitment to quality and accessibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024