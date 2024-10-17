URBAN THINKING: URBAN REVIVO and VOGUE Singapore's Fashion Extravaganza

URBAN REVIVO, the widely-recognized fashion brand, launched its highly-anticipated 2024 Fall/Winter collection, URBAN THINKING, partnering with VOGUE Singapore for an extravagant in-store event at Raffles City Shopping Centre.

Richard Tang, CEO of URBAN REVIVO's International Business, highlighted the partnership with VOGUE as a testament to the brand's expanding international influence. URBAN THINKING offers versatile fashion pieces catering to diverse and fast-paced lifestyles, balancing style with practicality.

The collection features elegant suits, sleek PU leather designs, and distinctive textures. The event's success extended online, solidifying URBAN REVIVO's reputation as a fashion-forward brand while reinforcing its commitment to quality and accessibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)