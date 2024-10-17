URBAN THINKING: URBAN REVIVO and VOGUE Singapore's Fashion Extravaganza
URBAN REVIVO launched its 2024 Fall/Winter collection, URBAN THINKING, in collaboration with VOGUE Singapore at Raffles City Shopping Centre. The event showcased versatile fashion pieces aimed at modern consumers' lifestyles. With widespread attention on social media, URBAN REVIVO continues to make its mark in the global fashion industry.
- Country:
- Singapore
URBAN REVIVO, the widely-recognized fashion brand, launched its highly-anticipated 2024 Fall/Winter collection, URBAN THINKING, partnering with VOGUE Singapore for an extravagant in-store event at Raffles City Shopping Centre.
Richard Tang, CEO of URBAN REVIVO's International Business, highlighted the partnership with VOGUE as a testament to the brand's expanding international influence. URBAN THINKING offers versatile fashion pieces catering to diverse and fast-paced lifestyles, balancing style with practicality.
The collection features elegant suits, sleek PU leather designs, and distinctive textures. The event's success extended online, solidifying URBAN REVIVO's reputation as a fashion-forward brand while reinforcing its commitment to quality and accessibility.
(With inputs from agencies.)