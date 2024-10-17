Left Menu

Cannes Triumph: 'All We Imagine As Light' Shines Bright in Indian Theatres

'All We Imagine As Light', a film by Payal Kapadia, won the Grand Prix at Cannes and is set for a November 22 release in India. Distributed by Spirit Media, the film is an Indo-French co-production and will screen in major Indian cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-10-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 16:35 IST
'All We Imagine As Light', directed by Payal Kapadia, will light up Indian theatre screens starting November 22. The announcement comes after the film made history by becoming the first Indian film to win the Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival held in May.

The distribution rights in India are managed by Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media, which previously released the film in select theatres across Kerala in September. The feature film, Kapadia's debut directorial, has already been showcased in France and Italy, and will soon be available in the UK and the US.

The film, a Malayalam-Hindi co-production, beautifully delves into the intricacies of personal relationships. It stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam, and will be available in major Indian cities including Mumbai and Delhi.

