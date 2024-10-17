Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' Secures Censor Certificate Amid Controversy

Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency' on Indira Gandhi has received a censor certificate from the CBFC after delays. The film, which faced criticism from Sikh groups, will soon announce its release date. Ranaut claims financial strain due to the movie's postponements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:52 IST
Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' Secures Censor Certificate Amid Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kangana Ranaut's much-anticipated film, 'Emergency', has received its censor certificate from the CBFC, ending a series of delays. The film, featuring the actor as Indira Gandhi, had previously been mired in controversy.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Ranaut wrote, 'We have received the certificate for our movie Emergency. We will be announcing the release date soon, thank you for your patience and support.'

The film faced objections from Sikh organizations over alleged misrepresentation. Ranaut alleged that the CBFC was pressured to delay the certificate, forcing her to sell her Mumbai property due to financial strain. 'Emergency' covers Indira Gandhi's controversial 21-month rule. The cast includes Anupam Kher and Shreyas Talpade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024