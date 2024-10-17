Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' Secures Censor Certificate Amid Controversy

Kangana Ranaut's much-anticipated film, 'Emergency', has received its censor certificate from the CBFC, ending a series of delays. The film, featuring the actor as Indira Gandhi, had previously been mired in controversy.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Ranaut wrote, 'We have received the certificate for our movie Emergency. We will be announcing the release date soon, thank you for your patience and support.'

The film faced objections from Sikh organizations over alleged misrepresentation. Ranaut alleged that the CBFC was pressured to delay the certificate, forcing her to sell her Mumbai property due to financial strain. 'Emergency' covers Indira Gandhi's controversial 21-month rule. The cast includes Anupam Kher and Shreyas Talpade.

(With inputs from agencies.)