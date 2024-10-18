Walmart Welcomes Diwali with Indian Favorites for US Shoppers

In anticipation of Diwali, Walmart has announced the inclusion of several prominent Indian snack and sweet brands in select US outlets. This initiative aims to serve the Indian American community with familiar tastes from home.

The new product lineup features renowned brands such as Britannia's Good Day cookies and Milk Rusk, Bikano's festive packs of Soan Papdi and Gulab Jamun, along with items from Regal Kitchen and VAHDAM. Additionally, Jayanti Spices and Hyfun Foods offer products under Walmart's Great Value label.

Walmart's executive vice president of Sourcing, Andrea Albright, noted the company's commitment to diverse product offerings and its goal to elevate Indian exports to $10 billion annually by 2027. This move aims to enrich Walmart's offerings especially during the festive season, while meeting growing consumer demand in the US and globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)