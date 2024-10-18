Statue Collapse Sparks Political Controversy in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district, authorities have apprehended a fabricator responsible for the recent collapse of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The incident has ignited significant political controversy.

The fabricator, Parmeshwar Ramnaresh Yadav, was captured in Uttar Pradesh after investigations revealed he used poor-quality materials in constructing the 35-foot statue of the revered Maratha warrior king. Officials said Yadav didn't join the statue's parts effectively, resulting in a structure prone to rust.

Following the collapse on August 26, other associated figures, including the sculptor-contractor Jaydeep Apte and consultant Chetan Patil, were also detained. The statue originally unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, succumbed to strong winds, leading to an uproar over its construction integrity.

