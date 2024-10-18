Left Menu

Statue Collapse Sparks Political Controversy in Maharashtra

A fabricator, Parmeshwar Ramnaresh Yadav, was arrested for using substandard materials in constructing a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Sindhudurg district, Maharashtra. The statue collapsed amid strong winds, triggering a political debate. Authorities discovered flaws in the welding and material quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-10-2024 09:50 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 09:50 IST
Statue Collapse Sparks Political Controversy in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district, authorities have apprehended a fabricator responsible for the recent collapse of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The incident has ignited significant political controversy.

The fabricator, Parmeshwar Ramnaresh Yadav, was captured in Uttar Pradesh after investigations revealed he used poor-quality materials in constructing the 35-foot statue of the revered Maratha warrior king. Officials said Yadav didn't join the statue's parts effectively, resulting in a structure prone to rust.

Following the collapse on August 26, other associated figures, including the sculptor-contractor Jaydeep Apte and consultant Chetan Patil, were also detained. The statue originally unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, succumbed to strong winds, leading to an uproar over its construction integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024