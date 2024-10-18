Anna Kendrick Reflects on Challenges of Directing and Acting in 'Woman of the Hour'

Renowned actor Anna Kendrick has opened up about the dual challenges she faced while directing and acting in her latest film, 'Woman of the Hour'. In a candid interview with People, Kendrick described the experience as 'a little bit like directing with a blindfold on'.

She recounted the hurried moments during filming when she'd rush to the monitor to review footage, hoping that there would be no surprises in the editing room. The production, shot in just 24 days, pushed the team to work with the resources available. 'We just had to keep trucking,' Kendrick said.

Reflecting on the journey, Kendrick recalled a significant preproduction day when everything seemed to be slipping away. Despite the stress, she was reminded of her younger self, excited and determined. Currently searching for her next project, Kendrick emphasized the difficulty of matching the passion and quality of 'Woman of the Hour', which debuts on Netflix and select theatres on October 18.

