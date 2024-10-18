Alicia Silverstone Joins Star-Studded 'Bugonia' Cast

Left Menu

Actor Alicia Silverstone has been cast in Yorgos Lanthimos' forthcoming film, 'Bugonia', alongside Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons. The movie is a remake of the South Korean sci-fi comedy 'Save the Green Planet', with a plot involving two conspiracy theorists who kidnap a CEO they believe is an alien.

Los Angeles | Updated: 18-10-2024 13:32 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Alicia Silverstone is set to join the cast of Yorgos Lanthimos' new movie, 'Bugonia', as announced by entertainment outlet Variety. Known for her iconic role in 'Clueless', Silverstone will be acting alongside Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons, expanding Lanthimos' impressive ensemble.

'Bugonia', a remake of the South Korean film 'Save the Green Planet', revolves around the story of two hyper-conspiratorial young men who kidnap a high-powered CEO, fearing she is an extraterrestrial bent on Earth's destruction. The script is penned by Will Tracy, who brings his storytelling expertise from acclaimed projects such as 'Succession'.

The film, produced by Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen, Ed Guiney, and others, is set to release in U.S. theaters on November 7, 2025. With distribution by Focus Features and Universal Pictures internationally, and CJ ENM handling South Korea, 'Bugonia' promises to be a global cinematic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

