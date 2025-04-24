UK and India: United in Grief and Creativity

UK Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy, participated in a solemn moment of silence to honor the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, conveying the UK's sympathies.

At a London reception co-hosted by the UK's culture department and the Indian High Commission, Nandy addressed the global impact of the attacks and emphasized the UK's condolences and support for justice.

The event also celebrated India-UK cultural ties ahead of Nandy's visit to India for the WAVES Summit, highlighting the countries' collaboration in the arts.

(With inputs from agencies.)