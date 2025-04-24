Left Menu

Trump's Crypto Gala: A Coin-Driven Controversy

Trump's $TRUMP meme coin surged after announcing a private gala for top buyers. The coin is the latest venture in Trump's crypto-focused enterprises, sparking ethics concerns. Despite potential conflicts, a White House statement claims Trump's assets are managed by his children, mitigating any interest clashes.

President Donald Trump's $TRUMP meme coin surged over 60% after an announcement promised a private gala dinner for its top 220 buyers. The event, tied to a forthcoming gala dinner, is stirring interest among cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

High-profile ventures by Trump and his family in crypto finance, including a new exchange and a social media pivot, are raising ethical questions. Critics argue these moves could potentially lead to conflicts of interest, as noted by watchdog groups.

The $TRUMP coin, initially launched before Trump's inauguration, has fluctuated significantly but remains a focal point of his administration's efforts to position him as America's first 'crypto president.' However, there are assurances from the White House that any potential conflicts of interest are mitigated by trust management.

