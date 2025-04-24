Trump's Crypto Gala: A Coin-Driven Controversy

President Donald Trump's $TRUMP meme coin surged over 60% after an announcement promised a private gala dinner for its top 220 buyers. The event, tied to a forthcoming gala dinner, is stirring interest among cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

High-profile ventures by Trump and his family in crypto finance, including a new exchange and a social media pivot, are raising ethical questions. Critics argue these moves could potentially lead to conflicts of interest, as noted by watchdog groups.

The $TRUMP coin, initially launched before Trump's inauguration, has fluctuated significantly but remains a focal point of his administration's efforts to position him as America's first 'crypto president.' However, there are assurances from the White House that any potential conflicts of interest are mitigated by trust management.

