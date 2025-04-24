Left Menu

Volatile Markets: Navigating Through Trump's Trade Turbulence

Markets remained volatile as investors grappled with inconsistent signals from the Trump administration concerning tariffs and Federal Reserve leadership. While some indices showed slight gains, uncertainties about global trade policies and economic strategies contributed to fluctuating asset performances, influencing investor sentiment worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 06:42 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 06:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, global stocks wavered amid ongoing market volatility induced by mixed messages from the Trump administration. Investors struggled to interpret the shifting stance on tariffs and the Federal Reserve's leadership.

This week, President Donald Trump criticized Fed chair Jerome Powell, only to later retract his comments, leaving market participants uncertain about future tariff policies concerning China. Reports suggested the administration was contemplating lowering tariffs on Chinese imports pending negotiations with Beijing.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent noted any tariff reduction would require bilateral discussion, underlining the administration's uncertainty. The volatility reflects a broader shift in economic dynamics as global trade frameworks undergo significant changes, experts warn.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

