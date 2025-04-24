Volatile Markets: Navigating Through Trump's Trade Turbulence

On Thursday, global stocks wavered amid ongoing market volatility induced by mixed messages from the Trump administration. Investors struggled to interpret the shifting stance on tariffs and the Federal Reserve's leadership.

This week, President Donald Trump criticized Fed chair Jerome Powell, only to later retract his comments, leaving market participants uncertain about future tariff policies concerning China. Reports suggested the administration was contemplating lowering tariffs on Chinese imports pending negotiations with Beijing.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent noted any tariff reduction would require bilateral discussion, underlining the administration's uncertainty. The volatility reflects a broader shift in economic dynamics as global trade frameworks undergo significant changes, experts warn.

(With inputs from agencies.)