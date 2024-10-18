Inside India's Glamorous Real Estate: Million Dollar Listing Launches on Sony LIV

Sony LIV is gearing up to launch the Indian adaptation of the Emmy-nominated series 'Million Dollar Listing' on October 25. The show offers a glimpse into India's high-end real estate market, promising viewers an inside look at the creation and acquisition of some of the country's most opulent properties.

Set in the bustling city of New Delhi, 'Million Dollar Listing: India' will feature six charismatic realtors as they dive into the vibrant real estate scene. The realtors, including Ankush Sayal, Hem Batra, and Navdeep Khanuja, will undertake the high-stakes task of brokering million-dollar deals in the nation's capital.

This Indian edition, produced by EndemolShine India, is the second international spin-off of the popular franchise, joining the likes of Los Angeles, New York, and Dubai. Each episode follows these top-tier real estate professionals as they balance multiple demands to close the next big deal in exclusive neighborhoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)