Left Menu

Inside India's Glamorous Real Estate: Million Dollar Listing Launches on Sony LIV

Sony LIV is set to premiere the Indian version of 'Million Dollar Listing' on October 25. Produced by Banijay Asia, the series features six charismatic realtors navigating New Delhi's luxurious real estate market. It marks the second international adaptation of the Emmy-nominated franchise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-10-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 15:04 IST
Inside India's Glamorous Real Estate: Million Dollar Listing Launches on Sony LIV
  • Country:
  • India

Sony LIV is gearing up to launch the Indian adaptation of the Emmy-nominated series 'Million Dollar Listing' on October 25. The show offers a glimpse into India's high-end real estate market, promising viewers an inside look at the creation and acquisition of some of the country's most opulent properties.

Set in the bustling city of New Delhi, 'Million Dollar Listing: India' will feature six charismatic realtors as they dive into the vibrant real estate scene. The realtors, including Ankush Sayal, Hem Batra, and Navdeep Khanuja, will undertake the high-stakes task of brokering million-dollar deals in the nation's capital.

This Indian edition, produced by EndemolShine India, is the second international spin-off of the popular franchise, joining the likes of Los Angeles, New York, and Dubai. Each episode follows these top-tier real estate professionals as they balance multiple demands to close the next big deal in exclusive neighborhoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024