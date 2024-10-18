Anime Magic at New Heights: Jujutsu Kaisen Takes Over TOKYO SKYTREE

In an unprecedented collaboration, TOKYO SKYTREE partners with the popular TV anime 'Jujutsu Kaisen' in an event running until December 22, 2024. The event offers anime enthusiasts a rare opportunity to engage with the series in a towering setting.

On the Tembo Galleria, 450 meters above the ground, fans can explore an exhibition and capture moments with iconic characters amidst unique photo spots. The floor also features exclusive event merchandise and a thematic cafe menu featuring 'chibi-chara' designs.

Apart from exhibitions, the SKYTREE ROUND THEATER showcases anime videos using the windows as grand screens, complemented by 'Jujutsu Kaisen'-inspired lighting themes. The tower hopes to draw global tourists to this spectacular fusion of culture and entertainment.

