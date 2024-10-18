Left Menu

Alicia Silverstone Joins Star-Studded Cast of Yorgos Lanthimos' Sci-Fi Thriller 'Bugonia'

Alicia Silverstone is set to star alongside Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons in Yorgos Lanthimos' sci-fi film 'Bugonia'. Known for her role in 'Clueless', Silverstone's participation is generating buzz. The plot centers on a corporate CEO suspected of being an alien. Her specific role remains undisclosed.

Alicia Silverstone (Image source: Instagram/ @aliciasilverstone). Image Credit: ANI
Alicia Silverstone has been cast in Yorgos Lanthimos' upcoming sci-fi film 'Bugonia', a project already attracting major attention with Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons named as lead stars, according to a report by Variety. Silverstone, celebrated for her timeless portrayal of Cher in 'Clueless', reunites with Lanthimos after their collaboration on the 2017 psychological thriller 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer.'

The narrative of 'Bugonia', penned by Emmy recipient Will Tracy, unravels the tense journey of two young men obsessed with conspiracy theories. Their target: a high-powered corporate CEO they suspect is an extraterrestrial with plans to annihilate Earth. The screenplay takes its inspiration from the 2003 South Korean dark comedy 'Save the Green Planet'.

Silverstone's character details are currently under wraps, maintaining an air of mystery around the project. With a career that launched with her breakthrough role in 'The Crush' and soared with 'Clueless' and 'Batman & Robin', Silverstone continues to explore diverse roles. 'Bugonia', directed by the Oscar-nominated filmmaker Lanthimos, marks another intriguing addition to her varied filmography, poised to captivate sci-fi and thriller enthusiasts alike.

