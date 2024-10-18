Mumbai Comes Alive in Payal Kapadia's Award-Winning Film

In an evocative portrayal of Mumbai, Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' secured the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival, marking a historic win for Indian cinema. The film weaves through the lives of three women, intertwining their stories with the city's complexities.

The film captures Mumbai's essence, its architecture, and the night lights, painting a vivid backdrop against which these women struggle and thrive. Kapadia's inspiration stems from her personal connection to the city, having spent her formative years there.

'All We Imagine As Light' is set to release nationwide in India on November 22, following a successful run in France and Italy. The director, excited for its debut, sees the film as a tribute to the resilience and vibrancy of Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)