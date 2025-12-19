Celebrating Cinema: Triumphs and Tensions at the 30th IFFK
The 30th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) concluded with Japanese film 'Two Seasons, Two Strangers' winning the Golden Crow Pheasant award. Kerala's Chief Minister criticized the central government for censorship issues. A range of films from diverse regions were recognized, amid tensions over denied permissions and political controversies.
Japanese film 'Two Seasons, Two Strangers', directed by Sho Miyake, won the coveted 'Suvarna Chakoram' (Golden Crow Pheasant) award at the 30th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), concluding an event marked by both cinematic triumphs and political tensions.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan used the closing ceremony to denounce the central government's initial refusal to provide censorship exemptions to several films, a move he described as politically and ideologically motivated attempts to suppress dissent.
Despite challenges, films from diverse regions earned accolades, including 'Before the Body' from Argentina and 'Shadowbox' from India, reflecting the festival's commitment to celebrating global cinema and championing freedom of expression.
