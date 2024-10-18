Celebrating Change: Doing Good for Bharat Awards 2024

The Doing Good for Bharat Awards 2024 celebrated significant contributions from civic, corporate, and governmental bodies, focusing on societal and environmental betterment across India. The awards ceremony highlighted some of the best efforts in fields like business intervention, education, healthcare, and rural development, acknowledging their transformative societal impacts.

Held in New Delhi, the event was graced by distinguished personalities such as Padma Shri Savji Dholakia and various Indian ministers. It recognized entities like Hyundai Motor India and Hindustan Unilever Limited for their environmental efforts, and organizations like HDFC Bank for their work in women’s inclusion, promoting innovative solutions to societal challenges.

Organized by CSRBOX, the awards ensure stringent screening to maintain transparency in recognizing impactful initiatives. By honoring these efforts, the awards aim to motivate more individuals and institutions to participate actively in creating sustainable change across India.

