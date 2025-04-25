Left Menu

Tribute to a Visionary: Remembering Dr. K Kasturirangan's Legacy in Space and Education

Dr. K Kasturirangan, former ISRO chief, passed away at 84. Renowned for steering India's space program, he also contributed significantly to education with the National Education Policy. His leadership led to global recognition for India's space initiatives. Kasturirangan was honored with prestigious civilian awards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-04-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 18:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. K Kasturirangan, the former chief of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), passed away in Bengaluru at the age of 84. Known for his pivotal role in advancing India's space missions, his death marks the end of an era in the country's scientific journey.

The space visionary's leadership saw India achieve global recognition with landmark satellite launches and innovative programs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed heartfelt condolences, praising Kasturirangan's contributions to both space science and education. His influence extended to the National Education Policy, which continues to shape India's educational landscape.

Kasturirangan's career was decorated with numerous accolades, including India's highest civilian honors. His legacy is etched into the annals of history as a guiding force in both scientific advancement and educational reform. His departure leaves behind a lasting impact on India's progress in these crucial sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

