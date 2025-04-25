Left Menu

Political Tug-of-War Over Tourist Rescue in Kashmir

Amidst the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, a political battle unfolds between Maharashtra's BJP and Shiv Sena as both claim credit for rescuing tourists stranded in Kashmir. While CM Fadnavis arranged special flights, Deputy CM Shinde oversaw relief efforts, with both parties facing criticism for self-promotion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 18:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The deadly Pahalgam attack has led to a political tug-of-war between the ruling parties in Maharashtra, with BJP and Shiv Sena jockeying for credit over the evacuation of tourists from Kashmir.

The Chief Minister's Office announced that 500 tourists were brought back under CM Devendra Fadnavis's instructions, while the Shiv Sena claims they rescued 520, facilitated by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

Amidst this political blame game, Congress accuses the ruling alliance of exploiting the tragedy, as criticism mounts over priorities following the tragic incident that claimed at least 26 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

