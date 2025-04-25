Political Tug-of-War Over Tourist Rescue in Kashmir

The deadly Pahalgam attack has led to a political tug-of-war between the ruling parties in Maharashtra, with BJP and Shiv Sena jockeying for credit over the evacuation of tourists from Kashmir.

The Chief Minister's Office announced that 500 tourists were brought back under CM Devendra Fadnavis's instructions, while the Shiv Sena claims they rescued 520, facilitated by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

Amidst this political blame game, Congress accuses the ruling alliance of exploiting the tragedy, as criticism mounts over priorities following the tragic incident that claimed at least 26 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)