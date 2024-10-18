Left Menu

Empowering Young Green Champions: Sesame Workshop India's 'Mera Planet, Mera Ghar' Initiative

Sesame Workshop India Trust's 'Mera Planet, Mera Ghar' campaign aims to promote environmental stewardship among children. With backing from the Australian High Commission, the initiative engages over 200 students in Delhi’s government schools to adopt sustainable habits and involves community and educator training for lasting impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 21:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sesame Workshop India Trust (SWIT) launched the 'Mera Planet, Mera Ghar' campaign to encourage environmental stewardship among children. Collaborating with the Australian High Commission, this initiative targets over 200 children in Delhi's government schools, promoting awareness and sustainable habits.

Sonali Khan, managing trustee of SWIT, emphasized the importance of environmental education, stating that children hold potential as powerful advocates for the planet. By developing a STEM curriculum, the organization aims to transform children into 'Green Champions', focusing on sustainability through teacher capacity building and continued community involvement.

Philip Green, Australian High Commissioner, highlighted the urgency of engaging younger generations in climate change conversations. Leveraging popular Sesame characters, the project seeks to make environmental learning both enjoyable and impactful, training educators to lead workshops and encouraging families to embrace eco-friendly practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

