Indian Adaptation of ‘Monk’ Set to Premiere on Disney+ Hotstar

Banijay Asia and Disney+ Hotstar are set to captivate audiences with a fresh Indian adaptation of the acclaimed American series 'Monk'. This marks the first Asian adaptation of the series, which will be available exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar and Hulu.

Originally broadcast on the USA Network from 2002 to 2009, 'Monk' follows the intriguing story of Adrian Monk, a detective grappling with obsessive-compulsive disorder. Despite personal struggles, Monk has a knack for solving unconventional cases with the San Francisco Police Department. Banijay Asia aims to deliver a resonating adaptation with a stellar cast.

The partnership between Banijay Asia, Disney+ Hotstar, and NBCUniversal Formats aims to blend humor, mystery, and emotion, catering perfectly to the Indian audience. With precedents like 'The Night Manager' and 'The Good Wife', Disney+ Hotstar continues to enrich its platform with engaging content.

(With inputs from agencies.)