Punjab Govt Gifts Sikh and Hindu Families for Festive Cheer
The Punjab government in Pakistan will distribute PKR 10,000 each to 2,200 Sikh and Hindu families on Guru Nanak's birth anniversary and Diwali. A festival card will be issued for this purpose annually. Special arrangements are also in place for foreign pilgrims visiting for Guru Nanak's 555th birth anniversary.
The Punjab government in Pakistan has announced a financial aid initiative to support 2,200 Sikh and Hindu families during two major religious occasions, Guru Nanak's birth anniversary and Diwali.
This aid, amounting to PKR 10,000 per family, will be distributed via a 'festival card' approved by the provincial cabinet, marking an annual commitment to these communities, as directed by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.
Additionally, the government is facilitating the arrival of over 4,000 Sikh pilgrims with a new visa automation system and special arrangements for their transportation and security, ensuring a smooth celebration of Guru Nanak Dev's 555th birth anniversary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
