Royal Visit Unites the Pacific: King Charles III Graces Samoa

King Charles III visits Samoa, marking the first time a British monarch steps foot on a Pacific Island nation. Locals celebrated his arrival, hoping his presence would bring global attention. The Commonwealth summit, focusing on climate change issues, probes the organization's relevance and colonial past.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Siumu | Updated: 23-10-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 18:26 IST
In an unprecedented move, King Charles III became the first British monarch to set foot on a Pacific Island nation as he visited Samoa on Wednesday. The monarch's arrival was met with enthusiasm by locals who lined the streets in the Siumu fishing village hoping for a glimpse of royalty.

The visit coincides with the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Apia, where climate change and colonial legacies are key topics. The forum will see discussions on the future role of the Commonwealth, as its leaders look to adopt an Ocean Declaration to combat environmental threats.

Despite the summit's crucial agenda, notable figures like Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa are absent, attending a parallel BRICS meeting instead. Observers are curious if Charles can harness the unity his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, once nurtured within the Commonwealth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

