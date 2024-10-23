RSS Charts Path Ahead: Focus on Unity, Internet Regulation, and Centenary Plans

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has prioritized discussions on the negative impact of social media on children and the need for internet regulation at its forthcoming national executive meeting starting October 25.

Alongside government regulation of social media, the two-day event will focus on expanding the organization as it approaches its centenary year in 2025, with strategies for promoting social unity high on the agenda.

Highlighting the teachings of historical figures, RSS leaders will also deliberate on community efforts for social cohesion, expanding grassroots outreach, and planning for the impactful celebration of its centenary year.

(With inputs from agencies.)