RSS Charts Path Ahead: Focus on Unity, Internet Regulation, and Centenary Plans
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is set to discuss internet regulation and social media impacts on children at its upcoming national meeting. Key agendas include fostering social unity and preparing for its centenary in 2025. Historical figures and societal contributions will also be celebrated.
- Country:
- India
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has prioritized discussions on the negative impact of social media on children and the need for internet regulation at its forthcoming national executive meeting starting October 25.
Alongside government regulation of social media, the two-day event will focus on expanding the organization as it approaches its centenary year in 2025, with strategies for promoting social unity high on the agenda.
Highlighting the teachings of historical figures, RSS leaders will also deliberate on community efforts for social cohesion, expanding grassroots outreach, and planning for the impactful celebration of its centenary year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ASEAN Unity Tested Amid Myanmar Strife and South China Sea Tensions
Indo-Arab Leaders Summit 2024: Celebrating Excellence and Unity
BJP Triumphs in Haryana: A Victory Underlined by Unity
Charity Event Brings Hope and Education to Durg's Underprivileged Children
Inspiring Futures: IYDF and Roshan Handicrafts Bring Joy to Mustafabad Children