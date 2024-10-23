Left Menu

RSS Charts Path Ahead: Focus on Unity, Internet Regulation, and Centenary Plans

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is set to discuss internet regulation and social media impacts on children at its upcoming national meeting. Key agendas include fostering social unity and preparing for its centenary in 2025. Historical figures and societal contributions will also be celebrated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 23-10-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 19:02 IST
RSS Charts Path Ahead: Focus on Unity, Internet Regulation, and Centenary Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has prioritized discussions on the negative impact of social media on children and the need for internet regulation at its forthcoming national executive meeting starting October 25.

Alongside government regulation of social media, the two-day event will focus on expanding the organization as it approaches its centenary year in 2025, with strategies for promoting social unity high on the agenda.

Highlighting the teachings of historical figures, RSS leaders will also deliberate on community efforts for social cohesion, expanding grassroots outreach, and planning for the impactful celebration of its centenary year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024