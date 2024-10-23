Debate Over Jama Masjid's Status Intensifies in Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court is currently evaluating a public interest litigation that calls for the historic Jama Masjid to be designated as a 'protected monument'. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has expressed concerns that such a move would impose significant restrictions and regulations around the site.

Jama Masjid, a Mughal-era architectural marvel, is presently managed by the Delhi Waqf Board, although ASI has been conducting conservation efforts. Court officials have asked petitioners to outline their suggestions for the mosque's preservation.

Revenue generated by Jama Masjid has raised eyebrows, with the court emphasizing that no private individual should solely benefit from it. The ASI has invested substantial funds in conservation but lacks information on the revenue's utilization.

