Debate Over Jama Masjid's Status Intensifies in Delhi High Court
The Delhi High Court is deliberating whether to declare Jama Masjid a protected monument. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) highlighted potential impacts and regulations that would follow such a declaration. Currently overseen by the Delhi Waqf Board, preservation work continues while concerns about revenue usage remain in focus.
The Delhi High Court is currently evaluating a public interest litigation that calls for the historic Jama Masjid to be designated as a 'protected monument'. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has expressed concerns that such a move would impose significant restrictions and regulations around the site.
Jama Masjid, a Mughal-era architectural marvel, is presently managed by the Delhi Waqf Board, although ASI has been conducting conservation efforts. Court officials have asked petitioners to outline their suggestions for the mosque's preservation.
Revenue generated by Jama Masjid has raised eyebrows, with the court emphasizing that no private individual should solely benefit from it. The ASI has invested substantial funds in conservation but lacks information on the revenue's utilization.
