Inside a Kinshasa gym, where history was once made, the sounds of boxing gloves hitting pads reverberate. Veteran coach Tshibanda Wata Judex trains young boxers in the same venue where Muhammad Ali prepared for his 'Rumble in the Jungle' against George Foreman 50 years ago.

Judex, now 71, remembers the electrifying atmosphere as he joined thousands to witness the historic heavyweight match, a spectacle that captivated global audiences. This match not only elevated Ali's iconic status but also left a lasting impact on Congo's boxing culture, inspiring an entire generation to see it as a legitimate pursuit.

After the event, Judex's passion for boxing soared, leading him to collect memorabilia and start Congo's first women's boxing club. His memories of the fight serve as a beacon for future generations, illustrating the significant cultural shift prompted by this legendary confrontation.

