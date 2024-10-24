The Enduring Legacy of 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'
The iconic 1995 film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' continues its legacy as the longest-running film in the world. Lead actress Kajol credits its enduring success to loyal fans who find the characters and story relatable even today. The movie redefined Bollywood romance and remains culturally significant.
In the world of Indian cinema, 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' stands out as a cultural phenomenon. Lead actress Kajol attributes its unmatched longevity to the dedication of fans who continue to embrace its timeless story.
Released in 1995 and still screened at Mumbai's Maratha Mandir theatre, the film marked its 29th anniversary on October 20. It stars Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan as star-crossed lovers navigating cultural values.
Kajol highlights how 'DDLJ' has redefined Bollywood romance, with its blend of humor, emotional depth, and realistic characters. She recalls fans incorporating the film into life traditions, illustrating its lasting impact beyond cinema.
