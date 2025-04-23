Parliamentary Language Panel Visits NFDC, NMIC, Lauds Indian Cinema’s Legacy

The city’s vibrant film heritage received a momentous recognition on Tuesday as a high-level delegation of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language visited the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and the National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC). The visit, steeped in cultural significance, marked a notable convergence of policy and heritage, as lawmakers engaged with the cinematic history that has shaped India’s social and linguistic narrative for over a century.

Distinguished Delegation Visits Mumbai’s Cinema Institutions

The visiting delegation comprised prominent Members of Parliament:

Shri Shankar Lalwani, Lok Sabha MP from Indore

Shri Haribhai Patel, MP from Mehsana

Shri Kuldeep Indora, representing Ganganagar

Dr. Sumer Singh Solanki, Member of the Rajya Sabha

Shri Zia Ur Rahman, MP from Sambhal

They were accompanied by Shri Prem Narain, Secretary of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language.

Upon their arrival, the members were warmly welcomed by Shri D. Ramakrishnan, General Manager of NFDC, along with other senior NFDC officials. Also present was Shri Ravindra Kumar Jain, Senior Economic Advisor, Union Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, underscoring the ministry’s keen interest in preserving and promoting India’s cinematic heritage.

A Journey Through the Heart of Indian Cinema

The highlight of the visit was an immersive guided tour of the National Museum of Indian Cinema, housed in a heritage complex that blends architectural elegance with modern exhibition technology. The museum’s team—Ms. Jayita Ghosh, Manager of Marketing & Public Relations, and Shri Satyajit Mandlay, Deputy General Manager and Chief Curator—offered the delegation a compelling narrative of Indian cinema’s evolution.

From rare film posters and archival footage to interactive displays on technological milestones in filmmaking, the NMIC tour traced the birth of Indian cinema with Dadasaheb Phalke’s pioneering works, the golden era of black-and-white classics, to contemporary milestones in multilingual cinema. The committee members explored exhibitions that not only highlighted Hindi cinema but also paid homage to India’s diverse regional film industries.

A Cultural and Linguistic Reflection

Given the committee’s focus on the promotion of Indian languages in official and cultural domains, the visit served a dual purpose: to celebrate cinematic achievements and to evaluate the role Indian cinema plays in preserving and promoting the official languages of India. The NMIC’s thoughtful integration of multilingual exhibits and film heritage from across the country resonated deeply with the MPs.

The delegation noted how cinema continues to serve as a powerful medium for linguistic inclusivity and national integration. In their remarks, several members emphasized the importance of recognizing and supporting regional languages in film production and exhibition, echoing the sentiments of linguistic representation that the committee advocates for.

Praise, Emotional Connection, and Future Engagement

Deeply moved by the museum’s offerings, the delegation expressed heartfelt appreciation for the NFDC and NMIC’s efforts in curating and preserving the cinematic soul of the nation. They acknowledged the emotional impact of the exhibits, which rekindled memories of iconic films and artists that shaped their personal and collective cultural experiences.

“The experience was not only informative and educational but profoundly emotional,” remarked one of the MPs. “The journey through the museum felt like connecting with the very soul of our nation.”

The delegation members also expressed a strong desire to revisit the museum and recommended broader public engagement, especially for younger generations to understand the pivotal role cinema has played in India’s cultural and linguistic journey.

A Proud Milestone for NFDC and NMIC

For the teams at NFDC and NMIC, the visit was a moment of immense pride. The recognition and commendation from senior lawmakers reaffirmed the institutions' commitment to championing Indian cinema, both as an artistic endeavor and as a vehicle for cultural preservation.

The event concluded with an exchange of mementos and a pledge to continue the dialogue on supporting Indian languages through cinematic platforms. It stands as a testament to how art, language, and policy can harmoniously work to celebrate India’s diverse identity.