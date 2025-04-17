Maharashtra's Raj Kapoor Awards: Honoring Legends of Indian Cinema

The Maharashtra government has unveiled the recipients of this year's esteemed Raj Kapoor Film Awards. Announcements were made by Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, spotlighting legends of Indian cinema and music whose contributions are set to be celebrated with top honors.

Anupam Kher and Kajol Devgn are the notable awardees, slated to receive the Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement and Special Contribution Awards respectively. In addition, veteran actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar will be honored with the Chitrapati V Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award.

Marathi ghazal singer Bhimrao Panchale is this year's recipient of the Lata Mangeshkar Award for Music. The awards ceremony takes place on April 25 at NSCI Dome. Preceding it, a special tribute concert will be held at the Gateway of India on April 20 to commemorate Constitution Amrit Mahotsav and Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)