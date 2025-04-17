Left Menu

Maharashtra's Raj Kapoor Awards: Honoring Legends of Indian Cinema

The Maharashtra government announces recipients of prestigious film and music awards, honoring industry legends Anupam Kher, Kajol Devgn, Mahesh Manjrekar, Mukta Barve, and Bhimrao Panchale. These awards, recognizing lifetime achievements and special contributions, will be presented on April 25 at NSCI Dome, alongside a musical tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-04-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 17:20 IST
Maharashtra's Raj Kapoor Awards: Honoring Legends of Indian Cinema
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has unveiled the recipients of this year's esteemed Raj Kapoor Film Awards. Announcements were made by Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, spotlighting legends of Indian cinema and music whose contributions are set to be celebrated with top honors.

Anupam Kher and Kajol Devgn are the notable awardees, slated to receive the Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement and Special Contribution Awards respectively. In addition, veteran actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar will be honored with the Chitrapati V Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award.

Marathi ghazal singer Bhimrao Panchale is this year's recipient of the Lata Mangeshkar Award for Music. The awards ceremony takes place on April 25 at NSCI Dome. Preceding it, a special tribute concert will be held at the Gateway of India on April 20 to commemorate Constitution Amrit Mahotsav and Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025