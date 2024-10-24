Pope Francis Urges Catholics to Rediscover Spiritual Depths

Pope Francis has called upon the global community of 1.4 billion Catholics to turn away from the relentless pursuit of wealth, advocating instead for a deeper commitment to their faith. This was articulated in a new encyclical letter released Thursday, the highest form of papal teaching.

The letter, titled 'Dilexit Nos'—Latin for 'He loved us'—marks a significant shift from the Pope's previous writings which addressed political themes, including climate change and economic policies. Francis now implores Christians to 'rediscover the importance of the heart' amidst what he describes as an 'age of superficiality'.

This 142-page document focuses on spiritual introspection rather than political actions, urging a return to foundational Catholic practices such as the caring love exemplified by Jesus. The Pope's message arrives amidst a Vatican summit where discussions on divisive issues like female ordination have been postponed.

(With inputs from agencies.)