Venezuelan Leaders Awarded EU's Prestigious Sakharov Prize

Venezuelan opposition figures Maria Corina Machado and Edmundo González Urrutia have been awarded the European Union's Sakharov Prize for their defense of democracy. Despite her disqualification from the 2024 presidential race, Machado's party contends that González won against the incumbent president, Nicolás Maduro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 24-10-2024 15:53 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 15:53 IST
Maria Corina Machado and Edmundo González Urrutia, leaders of Venezuela's opposition, have been honored with the European Union's distinguished Sakharov Prize for human rights, announced European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.

Metsola commended their dedication to democracy, with Machado originally running as the opposition candidate for the 2024 presidential election before being disqualified by the government. González stepped in, despite having no previous political experience.

Machado's team asserts that González emerged victorious in the July 28 presidential election, claiming a significant win over the sitting president, Nicolás Maduro, despite his insistence on triumph. The Sakharov Prize, established in 1988, recognizes individuals or organizations that stand up for human rights and freedom.

