Vishva Hindu Parishad's Strategic Meeting Aims for Unity

A two-day meeting of the Vishva Hindu Parishad's northern region decision-making body is underway, focusing on issues like 'ghar wapsi' and social harmony. Over 150 seers are participating to deliberate on future action plans. The meeting will conclude with a decisive action plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 22:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Vishva Hindu Parishad's highest decision-making council in the northern region commenced a two-day meeting on Thursday, addressing issues such as reclaiming Hindus who have converted to different religions.

Representing 12 'prants' across the north, more than 150 seers from areas including Rajasthan, Western Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi, gathered for the 'Margdarshak Mandal' meeting at Anand Dham Ashram in the Bakkarwala region, as reported by VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal.

VHP general secretary Bajrang Bagda underscored topics like 'ghar wapsi' (return), fostering social harmony, and promoting religious values in Hindu households. The meeting aims to draft a decisive action plan after thorough discussions on various challenges faced by the Hindu community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

