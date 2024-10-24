Vishva Hindu Parishad's Strategic Meeting Aims for Unity

The Vishva Hindu Parishad's highest decision-making council in the northern region commenced a two-day meeting on Thursday, addressing issues such as reclaiming Hindus who have converted to different religions.

Representing 12 'prants' across the north, more than 150 seers from areas including Rajasthan, Western Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi, gathered for the 'Margdarshak Mandal' meeting at Anand Dham Ashram in the Bakkarwala region, as reported by VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal.

VHP general secretary Bajrang Bagda underscored topics like 'ghar wapsi' (return), fostering social harmony, and promoting religious values in Hindu households. The meeting aims to draft a decisive action plan after thorough discussions on various challenges faced by the Hindu community.

(With inputs from agencies.)