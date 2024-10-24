Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana Ignite Excitement in Manali for Upcoming Action-Comedy

Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana are currently in Manali, hard at work on the sets of their forthcoming action-comedy film. Sara took to Instagram on Thursday, sharing a behind-the-scenes snapshot that included co-star Khurrana and director Aakash Kaushik beside a bonfire on the outdoor set.

Sara, sporting a printed hoodie, jeans, and earmuffs, posed alongside Ayushmann, who was outfitted in a black puffer jacket. The pair will share the screen for the first time in the yet-to-be-titled film, which will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment.

Directorial newcomer Aakash Kaushik helms this project, marking the third theatrical collaboration between the two production houses. Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana, whose last film 'Dream Girl 2' was well-received, is slated to appear in Meghna Gulzar's 'Daayra' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. Sara Ali Khan will also feature in Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino' soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)