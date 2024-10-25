Tragic Fall of a Pop Star: Inside the Investigation
Police in Buenos Aires raided the hotel where ex-One Direction singer Liam Payne died after falling from a third-floor balcony. The investigation reveals Payne's substance use and the presence of cocaine. Payne's family and fans express their grief, while forensic results remain pending.
Authorities in Buenos Aires conducted a raid on the hotel where former One Direction member Liam Payne was staying before his untimely death from a fall. Police recovered hard drives and camera footage as part of the inquiry into the tragic incident.
On October 16, Payne fell from a balcony in the Palermo district, resulting in his death due to multiple injuries and internal bleeding, as confirmed by the autopsy. The room search revealed substance use signs, which might have contributed to his mental breakdown, followed by a fall.
A preliminary toxicology report indicated cocaine in his system. Pending final results, fans have turned the hotel entrance into a memorial. The singer's family is deeply grieving, accompanied by tributes from former bandmates and international artists. Payne was in Buenos Aires for a concert and faced personal struggles during his stay.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
200 kg of cocaine worth Rs 2,000 crore seized from west Delhi, second biggest haul in a week: Police official.
Delhi Police's Major Drug Bust: 200 Kg Cocaine Seized
Massive Cocaine Haul Unveils Global Drug Syndicate in Delhi
India's Largest Cocaine Seizure: The Race to Uncover a Global Drug Syndicate
Delhi Police Busts International Cocaine Syndicate