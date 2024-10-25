Tragic Fall of a Pop Star: Inside the Investigation

Authorities in Buenos Aires conducted a raid on the hotel where former One Direction member Liam Payne was staying before his untimely death from a fall. Police recovered hard drives and camera footage as part of the inquiry into the tragic incident.

On October 16, Payne fell from a balcony in the Palermo district, resulting in his death due to multiple injuries and internal bleeding, as confirmed by the autopsy. The room search revealed substance use signs, which might have contributed to his mental breakdown, followed by a fall.

A preliminary toxicology report indicated cocaine in his system. Pending final results, fans have turned the hotel entrance into a memorial. The singer's family is deeply grieving, accompanied by tributes from former bandmates and international artists. Payne was in Buenos Aires for a concert and faced personal struggles during his stay.

