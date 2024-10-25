New Evidence Could Reshape Menendez Brothers' Fate

A Los Angeles prosecutor aims to resentence Erik and Lyle Menendez after 34 years in prison for the murder of their parents, citing new evidence of sexual abuse by their father, reports the Associated Press. District Attorney George Gascon is expected to make his recommendation at a press conference.

The Menendez brothers, aged 56 and 53, were originally convicted during two highly publicized trials, capturing national interest due to their affluent background. The 1989 murder saw Jose Menendez fatally shot at the head while Kitty Menendez suffered 15 gunshot wounds in their Beverly Hills home.

Renewed attention on their case has been fueled by a recent Netflix series. Defense lawyers, armed with new evidence, have engaged with prosecutors to vacate the sentence or push for a retrial, asserting the brothers acted out of self-defense following years of parental abuse. Gascon's outlook on past prosecutorial statements reveals evolving attitudes toward sexual violence accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)