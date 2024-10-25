Left Menu

Biden's Historic Apology: Acknowledging the Tragic Legacy of Boarding Schools

President Joe Biden will apologize for the U.S.'s role in forcing Indigenous children into abusive boarding schools, addressing a historical trauma where nearly 1,000 children died. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, instrumental in investigating these injustices, regards this apology as crucial for healing and federal-tribal relations.

Updated: 25-10-2024
In a historic move, U.S. President Joe Biden is set to formally apologize for the nation's role in the forced assimilation of Indigenous children through boarding schools. The tragic legacy of these institutions includes physical, emotional, and sexual abuse, resulting in nearly 1,000 child deaths.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to lead the department, emphasized the importance of this apology, marking a significant step towards reconciling with a painful chapter of American history. The department's investigation revealed over 18,000 children were forced into schools meant to erase Native identities.

The apology signifies an acknowledgment of past wrongs and aims to strengthen Federal-Tribal relationships. As President Biden visits the Gila River Indian Community, questions remain on potential actions following this remorseful declaration, crucial for tribes seeking further government accountability and justice.

